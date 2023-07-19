Updated
Sutherland Shire looks likely to have a live screening site for two games in the finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday.
The favoured location is Seymour Shaw Park Miranda.
Sutherland Shire Council and the Sutherland Shire Football Association (SSFA) have been working together to secure a live site after initial setbacks.
Shire resident Deb Cansdell revealed the breakthrough.
Ms Cansdell sent the Leader report on the shire missing out to official broadcaster OptusSport, and received the reply: "I'm happy to inform you the @OptusSport team has worked closely with Sutherland Shire Council to ensure a Live Site will now be set up in the Shire".
It is understood a deal has been worked out, which has been approved by SSFA, but still needs to be signed off by a council committee.
The cost to the council of hiring screens is believed to be about $15,000 a game.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
