The Supreme Court has ruled the state government can evict a man who has lived in a 1930s shack on the Georges River at Illawong for the last 27 years.
Peter Carver, 75, says he will appeal the judgment delivered in the court's Equity Division by Justice David Hammerschlag.
Mr Carver sought to be able to remain in the shack as a tenant for the rest of his life.
The Leader revealed in July 2022 how, Mr Carver, a practicing solicitor, was fighting an eviction move by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands.
He was described in a summons as an "unauthorised occupant", who had refused repeated requests to leave voluntarily.
The department proposes to return the Crown land to public open space.
More to come
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.