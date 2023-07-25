Updated
The Supreme Court has ruled the state government can evict a man who has lived in a 1930s shack on the Georges River at Illawong for the last 27 years.
However, Peter Carver, 73, will continue his fight, and has already filed an appeal against the judgment, delivered in the court's Equity Division.
Mr Carver will be able to continue living in the shack until the appeal is held.
The shack is one of five standing near the bottom of Old Ferry Road. There were originally 11, but the others have been demolished, and the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands aims to demolish the rest and turn the site into a public reserve.
The Leader revealed in July 2022 how, Mr Carver, a practicing solicitor, was fighting an eviction move by the department.
He was described in the summons as an "unauthorised occupant", who had refused repeated requests to leave voluntarily.
Mr Carver said he rented his cottage in 1996 from a woman, who held a permissive occupancy.
The permissive occupancy was later terminated and the department refused to allow Mr Carver to continue to live in his shack and pay rent.
Mr Carver said he had spent $100,000 on renovations to the shack and wants to remain in the shack as a tenant for the rest of his life.
The government submitted the cottages were originally associated with a State Coal Mine Reserve dating back to 1926, with tenures granted under an arrangement known as 'permissive occupancies' under the old Crown Lands Act that has since been repealed.
The court was told the cottages were intended to be used on the basis that as the occupants passed away or moved on, the tenures would end and the cottages would eventually be removed. Mr Carver had "illegally occupied one of the cottages since at least 2002, when he contacted the department to say he had made an agreement with one of the occupancy holders to stay there.
Mr Carver had been told sub-letting the shack was illegal.
