Police have identified a man whose remains were found in a burnt-out car at Waterfall a fortnight ago.
"Following a post-mortem examination, the remains have been identified as a 61-year-old man from Cabramatta," a police statement on July 20 said.
"Detectives from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command are continuing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death under Strike Force Krautz.
"Inquiries continue."
The RAV4 caught fire in a Waterfall car park in Royal National Park shortly after midnight on July 4.
Skeletal remains were located inside the vehicle after NSW Rural Fire Service conducted a search.
In following days, police said they did not believe there was a connection with the discovery of remains in a burnt out vehicle at North Parramatta two hours later.
However, on July 20, they did not respond when asked whether there may be a link.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
