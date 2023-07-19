St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
New bus operator faces fines and potentially worse over failing to meet contract obligations

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated July 20 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
U-Go Mobility took over Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company services from July 1. Picture by Chris Lane
Transport Minister Jo Haylen says the performance of the new bus operator in St George and Sutherland Shire has been "appalling" and she has ordered fines be imposed until contract obligations are met.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

