Transport Minister Jo Haylen says the performance of the new bus operator in St George and Sutherland Shire has been "appalling" and she has ordered fines be imposed until contract obligations are met.
Ms Haylen hinted at the potential for even stronger action if the situation doesn't improve, saying, "I have the contract at my disposal".
U-Go Mobility took over Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company services from July 1.
Since then, there has been a barrage of complaints about cancelled and late services, bus drivers taking wrong routes and other issues.
On Tuesday this week, U-Go Mobility made sweeping timetable changes, involving many services being cut. The number has not been revealed.
Ms Haylen said in a statement, "U-Go Mobility's transition as the new bus operator in the Sutherland Shire region has been nothing short of appalling".
"This is one of a number of contracts that were signed under the previous government at the eleventh hour before the election," she said.
"We have inherited the mess of the Liberal's failed privatisation experiment, which is why I established the Bus Industry Taskforce to look at solutions.
"It's evident that U-Go has not met its contractual obligations to provide a satisfactory level of public transport services to the community.
"I have the contract at my disposal and have instructed Transport for NSW to impose fines and contractual penalties to the operator until they meet their contractual obligations."
Ms Haylen said her "expectation is that U-Go Mobility improve services as quickly as possible, and Transport for NSW are working with the operator to make this happen".
"I want to make it very clear that these changes to the timetable are temporary and will revert once drivers are made available," she said.
"It is essential that public transport is reliable, equitable and accessible for everyone in the community."
RELATED
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.