The Victorian Commonwealth Games might be on hold but that hasn't stopped Cronulla 17 yr old netballer Nicola Barge from making her debut in this weeks Youth Commonwealth Games.
Nicola was named in the Australian Fast 5 Netball Team to compete at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad.
Nicola will also be making history as this is the first year Netball has been included in the Commonwealth Youth Games and she joins Shire sprinter Jasynta Lampret and high jumper Izzy Louison-Roe on the Australian team.
Nicola competed and trained with Jasynta Lampret at Sutherland Little Athletics in her youngers years and they both represented NSW for athletics before she decided to focus more on her Netball around 12 yrs old.
Nicola is hard working and her selection to represent Australia and compete at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games is a dream come true. She hopes one day to be playing for the Diamonds at the Olympics.
"Not only is it the first time that netball is in the Youth Comm Games, its the first time I've ever played Fast5 netball" she said
Fast5 is different from traditional netball with matches only 24 minutes long and split into six-minute quarters. There are three different scoring zones with goals shot from outside the goal circle worth three and inside the goal circle split into two and one goal zones.
" Im just happy to join the team and get to play netball with all the other girls from around Australia.
"We have high expectations and playing England will be tough-they should be our biggest competition"
Not only is Nicola playing for Australia this week she was also half way through doing her trial HSC exams the week before she left.
" I did my first exam on Friday and then two more before I got on the plane "
Nicola attended Cronulla High School from years 7 to 10 and then transferred to GOAL Sports College, at Homebush where she trains.
She represents her school and in 2022 she was selected and played in the winning Combined High Schools Team. She was then named in the NSW All Schools Opens Merit team for 2022.
She was selected as a young age athlete into the U17 NSW Netball Team to compete at the National Netball Championships in Hobart winning gold, she was then named in the 2022 Australian Squad and attended a camp at the AIS .
Nicola was also contracted to the 2022 Sutherland U23s Premier League Team winning the Premiership.
This year Nicola was again selected to the U17s NSW team competing at the National Netball Titles being awarded the MVP of the tournament .
She was then selected in the 2023 Australian Squad and was signed to the 2023 Sutherland Stingrays Opens Premier League Team and is also a member of the Sydney Swifts Netball Academy.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
