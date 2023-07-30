St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Trinidad bound for young netballer

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:00am
Cronulla netballer Nicola Barge is competing in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games at Shaw Park Cultural Complex Tobago from August 8-10. Picture John Veage
Cronulla netballer Nicola Barge is competing in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games at Shaw Park Cultural Complex Tobago from August 8-10. Picture John Veage

The Victorian Commonwealth Games might be on hold but that hasn't stopped Cronulla 17 yr old netballer Nicola Barge from making her debut in this weeks Youth Commonwealth Games.

