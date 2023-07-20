Children's entertainer and YouTuber Ozzie, who is on a mission to break two world records, is due to arrive at Miranda at 4pm on Thursday.
Ozzie, aka Bangor father of three Scott Richmond, has been dribbling a soccer ball from Parliament House in Canberra since July 14.
If he completes the 320 kilometre challenge, he will set a world record for the longest distance dribbling a soccer ball.
Mr Richmond will be met at Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda by many young soccer players, each with a ball to dribble.
It is hoped there will be enough to set another world record for the most people simultaneously dribbling a soccer ball.
The current record, 2068, was set in Gaza City in 2011.
Mr Richmond, and his creative partner Dylan Bray set out to inspire kids to be active while also trying to raise $100,000 for disadvantaged children.
Fund-raising proceeds will go charity partners Fair Game and Sport Access.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
