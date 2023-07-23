The 2CH Bexley Ladies Charity Golf Club will be celebrating their 60th Anniversary at Bexley Golf Club on Monday July 31.
The mission of the Ladies Golf Club is to raise money for charity and their major charity partners are the Australian Lions Children's Mobility Foundation and the Bayside Women's Refuge
The 2CH Bexley club is the only 2CH Golf Club still active from the original eight clubs formed in the 1960's- St Michaels, Kogarah, Massey Park, Northbridge, Eastlakes, Holly and Moore Park .
2CH Women's League was initiated by Meg McSpeerin in association with 2CH Radio Station. The aim was to get women to join together in social clubs like golf, tennis, bridge and homecrafts.
Today there remains no connection with 2CH Radio other than in their name.
All current and past members are encouraged to attend where they will play 3BBB golf (teams of three competing against teams of three ) with an 8am Shotgun Start followed by lunch and cutting of the cake.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
