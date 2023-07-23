The St George Netball Association's Winter competition is coming to its seasons finale, completing round 13 on Saturday of a 15 week draw -the Final Series starts August 12 with the Grand Finals planned for 26 August 26 2023.
There are currently eleven netball clubs linked to the Association.
Their sporting fields include 15 newly resurfaced plexipave courts and 12 grass courts located at West Botany Street Rockdale and has been providing both competitive and social netball competitions to Bayside and Georges River council areas for over 70 Years.
In the 2023 Winter Competition in the elite Senior Women's 1 competition its a battle at the top between the two Arncliffe Scots teams-Hamilton and the Tartan's .
After Round 13 the Hamilton team is one win ahead of its sister team, defeating them 42-34 when they last met in round 11-Tartan did turn the tables previously in Round 9 taking out the Hamilton high flyers in a big scoring match 57-41- so its still game on.
On Saturday both the Arncliffe teams came out on top with the Scots Hamilton's besting Ramsgate RSL 56-39 in a game where the ladder leaders slowly built their winning lead in each half, it was closer on the next court where the Scots Tartans took on the Kites Mozzies coming home with a 45-34 win.
Scots coach Justin Bevan said its looking good for Arncliffe Scots 60 th year celebrations.
"We are hoping to see an all Scots Grand Final this year.
"We had won the title three years in a row but last year we got done - so we have everything to play for "
The Arncliffe club will celebrate its Diamond Jubilee with a Gala Dinner on Saturday, August 5th followed by a travelling exhibition of club memorabilia.
The St George Association is also preparing to hold their inaugural Alex Fraser Junior Club Carnival on their West Botany St home courts on this Sunday July 30 .
Open to all Sydney club teams, from the U10 to the U16's they currently have almost 100 teams attending , with a special appearance from the GIANTS netball also on the agenda- the Giants team formed in 2016 as a joint venture between Netball New South Wales and the Greater Western Sydney Giants AFL.
The Association are also entering a men's team in the Men's Metro League starting on 16 August 2023.
The mens competition, will run mid-August to the start of December, and will see two divisions of eight teams play over 14 minor rounds leading into a three-week Finals Series. All games will be played at Netball Central in Sydney Olympic Park.
