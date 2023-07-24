St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Nunn brothers secure Cups

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 11:30am
Three Cronulla brothers played their part in the three Seagulls State Cup wins- Matt Nunn in the 18s, Jimmy Nunn the 21s and Tom Nunn in the All Age Men. Picture Supplied
The Cronulla Seagulls have won a men's treble at the Football NSW State Cup titles on July 16 with three brothers bringing home three different team winners medals.

