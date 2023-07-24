The Cronulla Seagulls have won a men's treble at the Football NSW State Cup titles on July 16 with three brothers bringing home three different team winners medals.
The State, Robertson and Bill Cullinan Cups knockout tournaments attracts over 500 entries and is an opportunity for club teams from all areas of Football NSW to compete against teams from outside their Association.
Sutherland Shire Football Association had four teams competing in the recent Football NSW State Cup Finals at Cromer Park, three were Cronulla Seagulls, All Age Men, 21s and 18s and the fourth was the Como Jannali Over 35s.
All Shire teams came home winners with the Cronulla Seagulls delivering an unprecedented trophy treble in three high quality games.
The story within this story is that three Cronulla brothers played their part in each of the Seagulls wins: Matt Nunn in the 18s, Jimmy Nunn the 21s and Tom Nunn in the All Age Men - Jimmy scoring the Seagulls' winning goal in extra time.
The Seagulls took their win in an extra time thriller 2-1 over UNSW FC to win the Bill Cullinan Cup All Age Men's game at Cromer Park on July 16.
It capped off a wonderful day for the club, who secured a treble of trophies after earlier wins in the 18 Men's Cup and U21's Robertson Cup.
The Seagulls had to dig deep to take home the final trophy of the weekend.
Both sides started the game brightly, firing off early warning shots which set it up for a fascinating contest for the All Age Men's final.
UNSW FC was the more dominant side in the rain early at Cromer Park and they found the opener in the 24th minute. The ball pinballed around the area before Scott Panzenbok headed it home to make it 1-0 for UNSW FC.
The Seagulls equalised from the spot through Kobi Sharp in the 75th minute which sent it to golden goal and then it was left to Thomas Nunn to be the hero with his strike in the 112th minute rounding off a big weekend for the Seagulls, winning 2-1.
In the earlier U21 game the Cronulla Seagulls won 3-0 against Earlwood Wanderers to claim the Robertson Cup .
The Seagulls were flying from the onset of the game. Benjamin Armstrong nodded home the opener in the 22nd minute for their 1-0 lead at the break.
They doubled the score in the 61st minute when the ball was cut back to Anthony Mann inside the box and he swept home to make it 2-0.
The Seagulls had one hand on the Robertson Cup with a third goal. Luke Roberts curled his shot into the net to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute.
This made it a trio winning family affair with three wins for the three Nunn brothers, who joined in with the Harrington family in these winning Cronulla teams.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
