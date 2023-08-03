Sutherland Shire Council says two independent experts believe extended periods of excessive soil moisture were likely to have contributed to the decline of an 80-year-old fig tree in Monro Park, Cronulla.
The council says a number of steps have been taken to improve the health of the tree and further treatment will be applied to the roots to help stimulate growth during spring.
The council initially declined to reveal the findings of the independent experts, but commented after a concerned resident Sarah Davis was allowed to read the two reports following a Government Information Public Access (GIPA) application.
Ms Davis said major problems identified in the reports were water logging and covering of the buttress roots by mulch.
The covering of the buttress roots was described as "asphyxiating" in one of the reports, she said.
Ms Davis provided photos taken on July 13 this year of the sick fig with the buttress roots covered in mulch and its healthy twin with mulch clear of the trunk.
A council spokesman said independent reports were commissioned from an expert soil scientist and a qualified arborist "to provide a holistic assessment of the health" of the tree.
.
"Both these reports suggested that extended periods of excessive soil moisture in the park is a likely contributing factor to the loss of foliage on the tree," the spokesman said.
"Council has taken a number of steps to address this issue since receiving the first of these reports.
"These include clearing surrounding storm water drainage, adjusting irrigation and ensuring soil and bark levels around the root structure of the tree are maintained to arboriculture standards.
"Over the coming months, further treatment will be applied to the figs roots to help stimulate growth through the spring.
"This treatment will be undertaken at appropriate times that are dependent on weather conditions and moisture content in the soil.
"Ensuring the health of this tree will continue to be a focus for council, with council continuing to actively monitor its condition and delivering a holistic plan of care to support its long-term health."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.