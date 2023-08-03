St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Findings of independent experts shed light on decline of fig tree in Monro Park

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 4:00pm
The ailing fig tree in Monro Park, pictured on July 19. Picture by Chris Lane
The ailing fig tree in Monro Park, pictured on July 19. Picture by Chris Lane

Sutherland Shire Council says two independent experts believe extended periods of excessive soil moisture were likely to have contributed to the decline of an 80-year-old fig tree in Monro Park, Cronulla.

