Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Investing in early childhood

The first five years of a child's life are critical for their social, emotional and cognitive development. It's why high quality early childhood education is so important to set kids on the right trajectory.
Many parents, especially women, feel they can't return to work, or have to work reduced hours, because of the barriers to accessing quality and affordable early childhood education and care near their home or work.
Caring for children is the number one reason mothers say they aren't working more. This makes childcare not only a cost of living issue but also a productivity issue.
The cost of living pressures from expensive childcare, and the barriers to return to work, are further reasons why governments need to focus on ensuring high quality affordable and accessible childcare.
The former Liberal Government supported families with a record commitment of $15 billion over the next decade to make early childhood care and preschool more affordable and accessible.
This included the introduction of a year of free pre-Kindergarten for all children and the $5 billion Childcare and Economic Opportunity Fund to deliver 47,000 ongoing and affordable childcare places.
Across NSW this would benefit 785,000 families who have working parents return and stay in work as well as easing pressure on household budgets.
So far, the Minns Labor Government have been silent on this issue. We're yet to see any movement on the rollout of the Childcare and Economic Opportunity Fund.
Labor have also only committed to 100 new preschools this term - one fifth of the 500 preschools the Coalition had earmarked - and won't confirm a timeframe for delivering a year of free pre-Kindergarten for all children.
Their support package for the early childhood workforce is a modest $22 million package, compared with the $282 million that was being rolled out by the Coalition to support early childhood teachers and educators.
Given Labor's record since the election of slashing cost-of-living programs like Active and Creative Kids, I'm concerned that the Government is laying the groundwork to cut early childhood education and care funding as well; this week the Premier refused to rule it out.
The NSW Opposition is calling on the Minns Labor Government to confirm, ahead of the September Budget, there will be no cuts to early childhood education and care funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.