Oatley Lions club have extended their hand of generosity once again, donating more medical equipment to assist women and children at St George Hospital.
For the third consecutive year, club members co-ordinated a donation to the Division of Women's and Children's Health at the public hospital, to a total value of $35,000.
It meant staff could buy two Lifecast Baby Manikins, which educate staff through stimulation training to improve familiarity with the care of newborn babies and managing neonatal emergencies.
Money was also used to buy infant stethoscopes for each bed in the Special Care Nursery and a Smileyscope virtual reality headset, which is used as distraction therapy for children to improve patient and caregiver experience during clinical procedures including needle injections.
The project was funded through major contributions from Oatley Lions Club fundraising Lyn Humphreys, owner of the Oatley Hotel and our Club's major sponsor The Walter Richard Salmon Foundation, The Australian Lions Foundation (ALF).
General Manager St George Hospital General Manager Ange Karooz, says the ongoing support from the Oatley Lions Club and community is extraordinary.
"This donation is truly appreciated, and we are extremely fortunate that our community continues to show their generosity towards their local hospital," Ms Karooz said.
Oatley Lions President Richard Sheahan said the annual project could not have come into fruition without the support of sponsors.
"This is a really good cause for our group to commit to each year. ALF will add $15,000 to any donation they believe to be worthwhile and we are very lucky in our community - the public is fantastic and supportive," Mr Sheahan said.
"We have strong membership - as of August 8 we will have 32 members. That has gone up from about 24 in the past few years and we are always happy to accept new members."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
