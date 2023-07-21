St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Oatley Lions Club donates medical equipment to St George Hospital

By Eva Kolimar
July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
Oatley Lions Club's major annual project donated $35,000 worth of medical equipment for women and children at St George Hospital. Picture supplied
Oatley Lions club have extended their hand of generosity once again, donating more medical equipment to assist women and children at St George Hospital.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter

