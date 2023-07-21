Update
Children's entertainer and YouTuber Ozzie smashed a world record by dribbling a soccer ball 320 kilometres from Canberra to Miranda, but the attempt by young shire players and their parents to break a second record proved too big a challenge.
More than 1000 people joined in dribbling a soccer ball simultaneously in groups of 10 for five minutes, but the number was well short of the required 2068
"We would like to thank the 1000 plus crowd of people who came together as a community to cheer Ozzie home and attempt to break the world record," said Ozzie (Scott Richmond and Dylan Bray) on Friday after the figures were finalised.
"The atmosphere was electric, the energy was incredible and the positive impact will last a lifetime."
They are continuing to accept donations towards their $100,000 target to help disadvantaged children.
Earlier
Children's entertainer and YouTuber Ozzie received a huge welcome when he arrived at Seymour Shaw Park late on Thursday after dribbling a soccer ball 320 kilometres to break a world record.
Excited children and parents formed a 150 metre long human tunnel across the park through which Ozzie passed to complete the gruelling challenge, which started in Canberra seven days ago.
"That was insane," Ozzie, aka Bangor father of three Scott Richmond, told the crowd after making his way up on to the stage.
After a few brief speeches, the second world record attempt began, with the crowd breaking up into groups of 10 in allotted parts of the ground, each having to dribble a soccer ball for five minutes.
The record, 2068, was set in Gaza City in 2011.
To claim a new record, strict procedures had to be observed, including participants having to register and wear wrist bands.
Organisers were working on Thursday night to determine the outcome.
Regardless of a new record being claimed, it was an afternoon when kids, both literally and figuratively, had a ball.
After what the community has endured in recent years, it was a marvellous sight to see so many happy faces.
Mr Richmond, and his creative partner Dylan Bray set out to inspire kids to be positive and active while also trying to raise $100,000 for disadvantaged children.
Fund-raising proceeds will go charity partners Fair Game and Sport Access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.