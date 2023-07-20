St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

'Inexperienced' bus driver blamed for Caringbah accident as service complaints continue to pour in

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:01am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car sideswiped at Caringbah by a bus turning right from President Avenue into Kingsway. Picture supplied
A car sideswiped at Caringbah by a bus turning right from President Avenue into Kingsway. Picture supplied

A total of 334 bus trips a week have been cut from timetables in Sutherland Shire and St George.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.