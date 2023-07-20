A total of 334 bus trips a week have been cut from timetables in Sutherland Shire and St George.
New operator U-Go Mobility is 69 drivers short of the number required to operate services at the same level as that provided by Transdev and Punchbowl Bus Company up until June 30.
A state government source revealed the figures after requests for details from the Leader to U-Go Mobility went unanswered. The company said only that it was "suffering from a chronic and unprecedented bus driver shortage".
Announcing the sweeping timetable changes on Tuesday, the company said they would "provide passengers with "a more reliable and predictable service".
However, complaints - several about school services - continue to be received by the Leader, with others shared on radio.
A Caringbah South resident felt the pain in a different way when her car was sideswiped by a driver, whom she said was "inexperienced", at Caringbah.
"He totally misjudged the length and swing of his bus as he turned right from President Avenue into Kingsway while I was stationary in the left hand lane waiting to turn left," she said.
"It didn't seem like he was going to stop, until I started beeping my horn to alert him to the incident.
"It was a traumatic experience for myself and my son, leaving extensive damage to my car, which has since been towed away for repair.
"In addition, the bus was significantly damaged."
Comment was sought from U-Go Mobility.
The company said in a statement, "U-Go Mobility acknowledges we have not met our contractual obligations to provide satisfactory services to the community, and would like to apologise to all of our passengers".
"U-Go Mobility are suffering from a chronic and unprecedented bus driver shortage which has impacted our ability to provide timetabled services," the statement said.
"We have worked with Transport for NSW to implement a temporary timetable to give passengers more predictability, taking care to avoid suspending consecutive trips or last trips, and prioritising dedicated school services.
"We are committed to returning services as soon as we have the drivers to do so, including back to a full timetable as soon as possible."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
