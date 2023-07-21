St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Shire fast food pioneer opens Mavericks 'fresh and wholesome' southern fried chicken restaurant at Caringbah

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 21 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally and Frank Tagg in Mavericks, which will open on July 31. Picture by Chris Lane
Sally and Frank Tagg in Mavericks, which will open on July 31. Picture by Chris Lane

A pioneer of the fast food industry in Sutherland Shire is back with a new concept restaurant that will add "fresh and wholesome" to traditional southern fried chicken and burgers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.