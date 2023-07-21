A pioneer of the fast food industry in Sutherland Shire is back with a new concept restaurant that will add "fresh and wholesome" to traditional southern fried chicken and burgers.
Mavericks, with 42 seats inside and 16 outside, is in the former Westpac bank branch opposite Caringbah train station. It opens at 9am on Monday July 31.
Owners Frank and Sally Tagg, who are very experienced QSR (Quick Serve Industry) operators, see this as "the flagship" for a chain of outlets.
Mr Tagg opened the shire's fourth McDonald's outlet at Sylvania in 1979 and then added Sans Souci, Kirrawee and Taren Point, along with Cronulla which closed in 2015.
McDonald's used to sell southern fried chicken before the breakfast menu was introduced.
Mr Tagg said, "We see an opportunity to present great rotisserie chicken, great southern fried burgers and great wholesome food in vegetables and salads into the marketplace better than anyone else can do".
Ms Tagg said, "Australia and the world are telling us they love chicken. It's a booming trend and that's to do with people becoming more health conscious and white meat is seen to be that".
"In terms of the Mavericks offering in what is already a crowded chicken QSR market, we are trying to elevate ourselves in offering a wholesome product right across the menu," she said.
"There's no nasty additives. It's wholesome fresh food. We have daily deliveries, seven days a week, the food is all cooked on the premises."
The restaurant will employ 80 full-time, part-time and casual staff, who have been in training over the last fortnight.
Mr Tagg said they would look at opening a further two or three Mavericks outlets in the shire once the first was bedded down.
Customers at Caringbah will have the choice of using a self-order kiosk, a QR code on tables or lining up at the counter.
Another feature is a facial recognition system for recording when staff start and finish their shifts, to help ensure they get their full pay in accordance with their industrial award.
Food delivery drivers and riders will have a special nook where they can sit and monitor a screen showing when orders are ready.
Mr Tagg said one per cent of sales will be donated for local community needs through a Mavericks Foundation.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
