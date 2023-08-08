Sutherland Shire Council spent more than a quarter of a million dollars on external lawyers and experts fighting development cases in the Land and Environment Court last year.
The council had 75 matters in court during 2022/23 and at present there are 35 matters at various stages, a staff report revealed.
"Matters range in type and complexity and there is no trend as to the type of application being appealed," the report said.
The report said the council's 75 LEC matters in 2022/23 included appeals involving building compliance and the court of appeal.
"Sixty-six of the total 75 LEC matters were either 'deemed' refusals or determined refusals," the report said.
"Eight were appeals against actual refusals and one related to dissatisfaction with conditions of consent."
The report said the council determined 1269 development applications (DAs), including modifications and reviews, in 2022/23.
"Sixty six of the 75 LEC cases were related to development applications, so the number of LEC applications is around five per cent of the number of applications determined.
"The number of LEC court cases received each month has been steadily increasing over the past year.
"It is anticipated that deemed refusal cases will reduce slowly as more DAs are determined within quicker time frames."
The report said the total external cost to council of managing LEC appeals over the twelve months to June 2023 was $234,000.
"This consists of a direct cost of $410,000 for solicitors and experts, which is offset by $176,000 costs awarded back to council," the report said.
"These costs do not include the internal costs of council's internal legal and planning teams or internal experts.
"However, where an application is subject to an appeal, internal development assessment actions are largely replaced with actions associated with the appeal.
"The costs of LEC appeals are included within the DA budget with external costs comprising around 2.5 per cent of that budget.
"Council can partly recoup costs incurred if the applicant amends their plans or documents."
The council has engaged an external consultant to undertake a review of LEC matters in the past 12 months. The results will be reported in October.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
