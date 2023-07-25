St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
39 Godfrey Street, Penshurst

By St George House of the Week
July 26 2023 - 9:05am
Spacious family home
5 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 39 Godfrey Street, Penshurst
  • Auction: 11.30am August 12
  • Agency: PRD Oatley
  • Contact: Jacob Georgievski 0402 959 824
  • Inspect: By appointment

Some of this property's best features are the "abundance of space and a flat block," said agent Jacob Georgievski.

