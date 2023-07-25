Spacious family home

Some of this property's best features are the "abundance of space and a flat block," said agent Jacob Georgievski.
Another great detail is being located in a "family oriented neighbourhood, close to shops, schools and transport."
Also, given its size, it would be very suitable for "growing or large families".
The layout is set over two stories and it has been intelligently designed.
Highlights include the open plan living and dining area, along with an impressive low-maintenance yard and an outdoor entertaining area with a deck and a spa.
The eat-in kitchen area is spacious as well and includes a double sink, gas cooking and a dishwasher.
Rather thoughtfully there are two bathrooms, plus there's a third toilet in the laundry. The large family bathroom is upstairs and includes a separate shower and bath, while the second bathroom is downstairs.
Other notable features around the home include tasteful finishings throughout, along with timber flooring, high ceilings, underfloor gas heating, split system air-conditioning, ceiling fans and a single lock-up garage with a separate workshop area.
Jacob also pointed out that this home is ready to move into and enjoy the convenience of its prime location, which is also within walking distance of Renown Park.
