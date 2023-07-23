St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Good news for Dragons faithful

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:12am, first published 9:00am
A pinpoint Ben Hunt chip landed in the lap of Zac Lomax with the centre converting his own try to extend the lead to 12-4. Picture NRL Images
The Dragons hard-fought 18-14 win over Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium on Thursday night has given them some breathing space over the Tigers in the fight to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.

