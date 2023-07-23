The Dragons hard-fought 18-14 win over Wests Tigers at WIN Stadium on Thursday night has given them some breathing space over the Tigers in the fight to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon.
The Dragons now move to 16 competition points on the back of the victory while Wests Tigers are stuck on 12 points and needing a late surge if they are to avoid back-to-back last place.
Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt once again showed his class when he put in a superb kick for his centre Zac Lomax to catch on the full and score.
Hunt's 14th try assist of the season was spot on and Lomax was the beneficiary as the Dragons showed what they are capable of when their big guns fire.
Dragons centre Lomax had 27 runs for 197 metres to go with five tackle breaks and a try assist.
The two sides had traded sets and mistakes for the opening 24 minutes of the second half before under pressure Lomax came up with something special to put the Dragons back in front.
He broke free of a couple of defenders before getting a flick pass away for Mikaele Ravalawa to score and the Dragons led 18-14.
Red V winger Mikaele Ravalawa has now scored eight tries in his past six games and is very hard to stop when he see's that white line.
Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr said the team played tough and gritty and found a way to fall over the line.
"People look at the end score and say 'scrappy game' but we went 10 minutes without a man, we finished with less possession than they did, and the field position was probably against us.
"We haven't won a scrappy game like that for a long time here, so for the players to feel what it feels like to win on the back of defence and effort was great.
"It was a huge defensive performance against a team who would literally try anything. They're a hard team to play against and every set is a contest. They play without fear and they keep coming at you so to keep them to a really low score, I'm really glad for the boys."
The Dragons team rebuild under incoming Head Coach Shane Flanagan is starting to take shape with some positive talking going on with Hunt and Zac Lomax.
Flanagan told Fox Sports he wants to change players attitudes in Wollongong by signing up to five new players ahead of the 2024 season.
That means space must be created in St George Illawarra's top 30 with Zane Musgrove and Jaiyden Hunt who both have contracts for 2024 been given permission to leave while Moses Mbye has been granted an immediate release to sign with a Super League club.
The Dragons are now back at WIN Stadium in Round 22 for a clash with the Sea Eagles but they may be without forward Jack de Belin who was placed on report in the 30th minute for a grade 1 dangerous contact tackle and could face time off.
Mat Feagai was also charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle but only faces a fine only while de Belin can escape a ban with an early plea.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.