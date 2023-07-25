St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

17a Woodfield Blvd, Caringbah

By Prestige Property
July 26 2023 - 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the finer things in life
For the finer things in life

4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 17a Woodfield Blvd, Caringbah
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Abode Property Cronulla
  • Contact: Ingrid Rogers 0418 209 595
  • Inspect: By appointment

An inspired creation, this home combines cutting edge coastal resort style living with functionality and luxury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.