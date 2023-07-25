For the finer things in life

An inspired creation, this home combines cutting edge coastal resort style living with functionality and luxury.
It has been "expertly crafted to take advantage of its prized north-east and westerly aspect," said agent Ingrid Rogers.
This means it is "bathed in an abundance of natural light and sunshine."
The layout inside features a striking spacious open plan living and dining area wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass and there are large skylights throughout.
Outside there's an entertaining terrace with a kitchen and a quality BeefEater barbecue.
Meanwhile the main kitchen is superbly appointed and also features a butler's kitchen along with quality European appliances, while a further highlight and focal point is the exquisite Nimbus white marble benchtops, splashback and the curved fluted marble island from Turkey.
"This property suits a wide variety of buyers, from executive couples to families, and downsizers alike."
The location is fantastic too, since it is "situated close to transport, schools, gyms, sporting facilities, hotel, clubs, supermarket, and Cronulla Sharks football grounds, with new shops and eateries in the new development."
It's also in "close proximity to Cronulla 's beaches."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.