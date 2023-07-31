Jannali shopping centre is in desperate need of revitalisation, but the proposed Woolworths-commuter car park development that could be a lifeline is moving at snail's pace.
Over the last few months, the newsagency, fruit and vegetable shop and shoe repair shop have closed.
Some business owners believe Sutherland Shire Council should be looking at ways to help, including streetscape improvements.
Tim Saad, who closed on July 22 after selling his business Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables, said he had always received good feedback from customers during his nine years of trade.
"The issue is the decline in foot traffic in Jannali over the years," he said, adding that friends "on the inside" had told him the proposed Woolworths development was still five to six years away.
Mr Saad received many messages of thanks and good wishes from customers, with many recalling his home deliveries during lockdown.
Plans to rezone the council car park for a Woolworths retail-residential development and 200-space commuter car park were to have been fast-tracked after the state government bowed to public pressure in March 2021 and abandoned plans to compulsorily acquire nine homes on the other side of the train line for a car park.
A council spokesman said negotiations had taken place with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) and Woolworths, and the council remained committed to pursuing these plans.
"Plans which have been discussed to date are, however, contingent on continued interest from Woolworths in expanding their commercial footprint and a commitment from TfNSW to deliver car parking facilities for rail commuters as part of any future development," he said.
A Woolworths spokesman said, "We're excited to be delivering a revitalised town centre to the community of Jannali".
"We're currently undertaking a detailed assessment of site conditions, alongside Sutherland Shire Council, as we progress the development further. We appreciate the community's patience and will provide additional updates in due course."
TfNSW said discussions were being held with the council on "plans to deliver around 200 commuter parking spaces at the Box Road site..."
"The NSW Government is committed to combining the Transport Access Program and Commuter Car Park Program to create a dedicated fund for accessibility upgrades and provision of more car parking at train stations," a spokesman said.
"A further $300 million will be allocated to the fund.
"Future works...will be considered within the context of this commitment."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.