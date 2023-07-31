St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shops close in Jannali as proposed Woolworths-commuter car park development moves at snail's pace

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 1 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
Tim Saad says goodbye after operating Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables in Box Road, Jannali for nine years. Picture by Murray Trembath
Jannali shopping centre is in desperate need of revitalisation, but the proposed Woolworths-commuter car park development that could be a lifeline is moving at snail's pace.

