Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables business owner Tim Saad was a good friend to many families in the area during lockdown with his home deliveries accompanied by a smile and words of encouragement.
And they didn't forget!
There was a flood of appreciative messages on community Facebook pages when Mr Saad announced on Friday night that "after nine long years, we have sold the shop", and loyal customers should come in and grab a bargain on Saturday, the final trading day.
"This is so sad," one well-wisher wrote. "Thank you for what you have done for so many years. You are all beautiful people and your fruit and veg is the best. You will be so greatly missed."
Another post, one of many referring to the COVID period, said, "Thankyou for all your help during lockdown with delivering. And for everyone always being kind with a smile on your faces."
Many customers lined up in the Box Road shop today to personally thank Mr Saad and his employees and to wish them the best for the future.
"I have always had good feedback from the customers, that's never been an issue," he told the Leader.
"The issue is the decline in foot traffic in Jannali over the years."
Mr Saad said friends "on the inside" had told his the proposed Woolworths development, which would bring more shoppers to the area, was still five to six years away.
He believes the development will be good for the local community, "but for a small shop owner like me me it could go two ways - give me a lift or send me broke".
Mr Saad said he would continue in the industry, but not as a business owner.
Mr Saad said the shop would become "more of a mixed grocer store, which will still have fruit and veg but also European and Chinese groceries".
