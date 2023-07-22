Weekly Wrap: Another busy week in the big city

Hello readers,
It's been a busy week around the region this week, so rather than dilly dally, here's a few of the matters that made headlines.
The acting secretary of Transport for NSW Howard Collins wrote to the company on Friday July 21.
Since taking over the service on July 1 the company has been under fire for its service delivery, which has included hundreds of cancelled trips.
"Since the new school term commenced on 17 July 2023, U-Go has cancelled approximately 430 trips each weekday," Mr Collins said
"TfNSW is extremely concerned about U-Go's performance of the services to date and its ongoing ability to provide the services under the contract in accordance with the required service levels."
"TfNSW is taking this matter very seriously and considering all of its options under the contract, including but not limited to its rights to terminate the contract (for service default, harm to TfNSW's reputation, other termination events or for convenience) as well as exercising its step-in rights and bringing an action for damages for breach of contract."
U-Go Mobility will need to show how it plans to return the service to adequate levels.
Approximately 1000 "dribblers" turned out at Seymour Shaw Park Miranda on Thursday to join children's entertainer and YouTuber Ozzie in an attempt to break the world record for most people dribbling a soccer ball at the same time.
Ozzie, aka Bangor father of three Scott Richmond, had just broken the record for dribbling a soccer ball 320 kilometres.
The feat, which saw Ozzie dribble his ball from Canberra to Miranda, was staged as a fundraiser for disadvantaged children.
Despite the 1000 who turned out to welcome Ozzie home and try to break the second record, the number was sadly short by more than a 1000. Nevertheless, the smiles on the dials of those in attendance was proof the event was a success.
Jannali Quality Fruit & Vegetables owner Tim Saad stepped away from his business for the final time yesterday, after nine years of providing the community with fresh produce.
Mr Saad said that declining foot traffic was behind his decision to sell up.
Many families will not forget Mr Saad for his attention to keeping them right during lockdown with his home deliveries accompanied by a smile and words of encouragement.
There was a flood of appreciative messages on community Facebook pages when Mr Saad announced on Friday night that "after nine long years, we have sold the shop", and loyal customers should come in and grab a bargain on Saturday, the final trading day.
Mr Saad said the shop was set to become "more of a mixed grocer store, which will still have fruit and veg but also European and Chinese groceries".
He said that he would like to stay in the industry, but not as a business owner.
Sutherland Shire looks likely to have a live screening site for two games in the finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup.
The cup kicked off on Thursday, with the Aussie Matildas getting past Ireland 1-nil in its first group stage fixture.
The favoured location for the live site is Seymour Shaw Park at Miranda. Sutherland Shire Council and the Sutherland Shire Football Association (SSFA) have been working together to secure the site after initial setbacks.
It is understood a deal has been worked out, which has been approved by SSFA, but still needs to be signed off by a council committee.
The Leader will deliver the latest updates on the matter as they come to hand. Be sure to keep tabs on our Facebook page and website.
The Matildas will next take on Nigeria on Thursday, July 27, from 8pm at Lang Park, Brisbane.
Fire & Rescue NSW's Miranda is now equipped a new, high-tech Aerial Platform, which will enable firefighters to put out fires faster and reach upper floors in most apartment blocks across the shire.
The $2.5 million appliance features three tanks, holding 1650 litres of water and 250 litres of foam, with the capacity to pump at 6000 litres a minute, making it the most powerful pump on any Fire and Rescue appliance.
The platform's ladder and enclosed cage can extend 24-metres in height, have a lateral reach of 11 metres and can lower three metres below the appliance, allowing firefighters to fight blazes or carry out rescues at various heights and rise over factory roofs to get to the seats of fires.
The aerial platform has been utilised in several call-outs since its delivery in June, including a house fire at Helensburgh.
FRNSW Acting Commissioner, Megan Stiffler, said as Sydney's skyline grows, so too does the organisation's ability to respond to high-rise emergencies.
Of course you can!
As always, I urge you to get across to the Leader's website - theleader.com.au - to check out more news and views from around the Shire and St George regions.
And once again, thanks to you for taking the time to support your Leader crew.
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Matt Lawrence, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.