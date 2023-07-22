Garie Beach in Royal National Park will remain closed for the 2023-34 summer season, with repairs to the water damaged road into the area yet to start.
Garie Road was closed after a landslip in March 2022 during record rainfall across the state.
Transport for NSW provided an update following inquiries to the Leader by readers, including Iris Horoch, of Como, who wrote, "Do others miss this beautiful beach as much as we do?".
A spokesman for TfNSW said, "The land around Garie Road is still moving, and extensive monitoring, scanning, mapping and investigation work is required.
"Repair work is expected to start in October and will continue until at least mid-2024.
"The plan is to move a section of the road further into the hill and drive approximately 100 15 metre-long concrete piles into the hill along a 150 metre length of road.
"Transport for NSW acknowledges the impact the Garie Road closure has on the local community but safety is paramount and complex landscape faults take time to address.
