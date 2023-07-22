St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Repairs on road into Garie beach expected to continue until at least mid-2024

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 23 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
Garie Beach will be closed for the upcoming summer. Picture by Chris Lane
Garie Beach in Royal National Park will remain closed for the 2023-34 summer season, with repairs to the water damaged road into the area yet to start.

