Police seek public help to locate Arncliffe woman

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Arncliffe.
A police statement said Sol Bin Jun, aged 29, was last seen at her home about 4pm on Saturday July 22.
"When she could not be contacted, officers from St George Police Area Command were notified and have now commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her behaviour.
Sol is described as being of Asian appearance, 165cm tall, with a medium build, black shoulder-length hair, and was last seen wearing a brown top, dark blue pants and green and white New Balance-brand sneakers.
"She is known to frequent the St George, Sutherland and Eastern Beaches areas.
"Anyone who may have seen Sol - or has information about her whereabouts - is urged to contact Kogarah Police or Crime Stoppers."
