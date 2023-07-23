An interim heritage order is being urgently sought for the Cronulla beach shops site where a nine-storey development is proposed.
Cronulla MP and State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman has written to Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe requesting the action for 97-99 Gerrale Street.
Mr Speakman also requested the building be listed on the State Heritage register, to provide permanent protection.
Reasons for the application were given in an attached document prepared by the Cronulla Community Precinct Association was attached.
"There is some urgency about the making of an interim heritage order," Mr Speakman wrote. "The building is currently subject of development application DA23/0166, which seeks approval of demolition of most of the building. "
The move follows a decision by the developer to take the DA straight to the Land and Environment Court on the basis of deemed refusal.
The appeal has been listed for a conciliation conference on October 20, starting with a site visit.
The council received 88 submissions to the DA, covering a range of issues including the loss of heritage shops, the size and scale of the building and the effect on neighbouring St Aloysius Primary School.
The document prepared by the Cronulla Community Precinct Association said "the proposed development would unquestionably destroy the heart and soul of the oldest commercial building in Sutherland Shire".
"The Heritage Council of NSW rate these Heritage Listed Buildings as having a grading of high significance.
"In order to be registered as a Heritage Building of NSW State Significance, the property must meet at least one of the seven qualifications of the NSW Heritage Significant Criteria.
"These buildings meet four of the seven criteria qualifications which are listed and documented by the Heritage Council of NSW as follows:
"Criteria a: Historical Significance The site provides important evidence of early commercial activities in the Sutherland Shire. The site evidences the importance of the development of transport and communication in the early development of the Sutherland Shire. It evidences the original subdivision of the Cronulla Peninsula 1895 - 1900.
"Criteria b: Historical Association Significance The place has an identified association with Albert Giddings, a significant person in the Sutherland Shire (B9.1)
"Criteria f: Rarity The building is a rare example of Federation shop residence, an important typology in Cronulla. The building (no.99) is a rare example of the Federation Arts and Crafts style in Cronulla. The building at 99 Gerrale Street has a high level of integrity.
"Criteria g: Representative The building demonstrates principal characteristics of Federation shop / residence. Integrity/Intactness - The building fabric is substantially intact.
"With the exception of its facade, the applicant proposes to demolish a rare heritage listed building which has of high grade of historical significance.
"The site was the start of the commercial hub of Cronulla which housed the first general store and telegraph/postal communications to supply the isolated area.
"It also has State significance in the evolvement of the City of Sydney's metro transport system.
"Albert Giddings originally ran the only horse drawn coach service that transported mail, people and crucial supplies to and from this site at Cronulla, all the way from Sutherland, which was the most southern hub and link to Sydney.
"In 1910, the coach service evolved into a steam tram service which then in 1939, evolved into the southern arm of Sydney's railway service.
"This has resulted in Cronulla being the only sea side establishment within Metropolitan Sydney to have its own Railway Station.
"The railway played a major role in the establishment of the Sutherland Shire, the most southern part of the State's capital, Sydney.
"This heritage site is directly linked to and responsible for the establishment of other sites of heritage significance, such as the Cronulla Railway Station."
