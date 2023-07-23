It was always going to be a baptism of fire for the new look St George Illawarra NRLW side facing the reigning premiers at home with a 32-16 loss in the first game of their season.
The Dragons had just five players returning from the 2022 NRLW campaign, along with five NRLW and 11 club debutants, but they still put in, coming back at Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The NRLW is embarking on its most ambitious season yet with a quartet of new teams joining the 2023 premiership.
The tough clash saw both teams lose players during the match, however, it was the Knights forwards who did the damage and put in a dominant display.
There were some moments of brilliance from the Dragons with fullback Teagan Berry slashing through the Knights defence after penalties gave the Dragons good field position two minutes before half-time
The club's all-time leading try-scorer Berry ran straight through them to get her side on the scoreboard and has now scored six tries in four games against the Knights.
Then against the run of play, Berry, off a grubber kick, ran 90 metres to score again with NRLW debutant Tyla Nathan-Wong converting to make it 26-10.
Straight after the kick-off, Nathan-Wong scored for the Dragons, sneaking through defenders with a dummy pass and a left foot step but she couldn't convert .
Their momentum was halted after Knights NRLW rookie of the year Jesse Southwell sealed the win at the other end with a try off her trademark right-foot step bringing the score to 32-16.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward said there was some good positive signs from what he saw.
"We saw the flashes of how we wanted to play out there, but we just need to be a bit more resilient in defence.
"I was pretty excited by what I saw. I was really happy with how our young girls performed, I think we're gonna get a lot better and in a couple of weeks we'll be a totally different side."
"Newcastle is a good side who has played together a lot, but round one I was happy how everyone performed"
The Dragons now have a home game against the Eels at WIN Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
