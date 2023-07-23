St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 24 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:17am
Rockdale sitting in second
Rockdale Illinden defeated Bulls Academy FC 2-0 at Rockdale Illinden Sports Centre and St George City also prevailed 2-0 over the Central Coast Mariners Academy at Pluim Park on Sunday.

