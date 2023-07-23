Rockdale Illinden defeated Bulls Academy FC 2-0 at Rockdale Illinden Sports Centre and St George City also prevailed 2-0 over the Central Coast Mariners Academy at Pluim Park on Sunday.
In a cohesive and impressive performance Rockdale has now moved up to second spot on the NPL Mens ladder whilst the impressive win for St George keeps them in fifth place.
With five games remaining Rockdale play Marconi who sit just one win behind them at home on Sunday afternoon.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
