Multicultural champion celebrated

Updated July 25 2023 - 11:21am, first published 9:30am
People gathered at Kogarah Town Square on Thursday, July 20 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Bruce Lee. Picture: Chris Lane
Lion dancers performing at the Bruce Lee commemoration at Kogarah Town Square.
Sam Luo, president of World Dragon Club Australia performing martial arts at the Kogarah Town Square ceremony. Picture: Chris Lane
Hundreds of people gathered in St George last week to celebrate the legacy of Kung Fu master Bruce Lee.

