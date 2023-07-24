Hundreds of people gathered in St George last week to celebrate the legacy of Kung Fu master Bruce Lee.
Several hundred people gathered at Kogarah Town Square last Thursday, July 20 to present floral tributes at the Bruce Lee statue, commemorating the 50th anniversary of his death.
The life-size statue of Bruce Lee was a gift from the District of Shunde in the city of Foshan, China which has an ancestral connection to the US-born Lee. Many St George residents also have connections with Shunde.
The event was followed by a dinner at the Taste of Shunde restaurant, Hurstville attended by 500 people and a program of martial arts at the Marana Auditorum attended by 800 people. The event was organised by Bruce Lee fan club, World Dragon Club Australia.
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang, who is honorary chairman of World Dragon Club Australia said, "Bruce Lee left a lasting impact on the world, promoting multiculturalism and breaking barriers between East and West through his martial arts and movies.
"I'm honoured to be part of the ceremony to remember his contributions to martial arts, particularly the creation of Jeet Kune Do which has influenced generations of practitioners and laid the groundwork for modern mixed martial arts (MMA).
"Bruce Lee's influence went beyond the realm of martial arts and cinema. He played a significant role in reshaping the portrayal of Chinese people in American films and helped dispel stereotypes, making him a champion of multiculturalism, a true leader who has changed the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.