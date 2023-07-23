St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN) supports national competition for high school students.

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 24 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:20am
School students join other climate change activists in a rally outside Scott Morrison's office in 2019. Picture: John Veage
School students join other climate change activists in a rally outside Scott Morrison's office in 2019. Picture: John Veage

Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN) will provide a $100 prize in a national competition for high school students.

