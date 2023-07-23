Shire Climate Action Network (ShireCAN) will provide a $100 prize in a national competition for high school students.
Speaking 4 the Planet (S4P) is an arts-based sustainability initiative, which encourages young people to think creatively and share ideas about living sustainably at local, national and global levels.) is an arts-based sustainability initiative, which encourages young people to think creatively and share ideas about living sustainably at local, national and global levels.
Sutherland Shire Council is supporting the competition and has chosen the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 'Climate Action' as the focus within the overarching competition topic 'Edge of the Future'.
S4P began in 2013 in the shire with support from Sutherland Shire Environment Centre.
Sutherland Shire Council has also supported participation of local high schools since its inception. This year the Council is offering sustainability packs to the winner of each category.
ShireCAN will provide first prize for the Performance Poetry category, offering $100 cash, with another two entries to be chosen as highly commended.
The first prize winner's work, and where possible those of the highly commended works, will be shared by ShireCAN through its communication channels, Facebook and newsletter.
"We are thrilled that the Sutherland Shire Council this year has chosen the theme 'Climate action' for the Speaking 4 Planet for our Local Government area", says ShireCAM co-ordinator Gay Curtis.
"It's a great opportunity for high school students to be able to express themselves on this vital issue, climate change and action and help to broaden the awareness within the community.
For students interested in entering the key information is:
Partners for Speaking 4 the Planet include Paddy Pallin, Australian Association for Environmental Education, the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre and Sutherland Shire Council.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
