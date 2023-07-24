St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Significant Tree Register and National Tree Day 2023

July 24 2023 - 10:00am
National Tree Day is on July 30. File picture
It has been fantastic to see the council receive more than 100 nominations in the Significant Tree Register.

