It has been fantastic to see the council receive more than 100 nominations in the Significant Tree Register.
I would like to acknowledge and thank you for investing your time, passion and hard work to strengthen our connection and commitment to our biodiversity and conservation, particularly with trees.
In May, the council asked you to nominate potential public and private trees of a significance to develop a Significant Tree Register. A further report will be provided to the council in late 2023 presenting the results of the consultation and the draft register.
Once adopted by the council, staff will assist in recognising and protecting successfully nominated trees of visual, botanical, ecological and historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance.
Trees in the Georges River area are valued and protected under State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021 and the council's Tree Management Policy 2019.
As this consultation draws to a close, I invite you to shift your involvement to another important task for the benefit of our environment.
This Sunday, July 30, marks National Tree Day and I invite you to book in to join the council's bushcare team and other members of the community to help plant carefully selected native species at Beverly Hills Park.
This planting will enhance wildlife habitat, increase biodiversity and improve the vegetation corridor within the reserve.
The council will provide all the tools. All that you need to bring are your own gloves, hat, water bottle and enthusiasm. I look forward to seeing you there.
Bookings are essential, we invite you to book via the council's What's On page.
