St George Letters: New bus service is sending the wrong signal

On July 1st a new bus provider took over most bus routes in the Georges River local government area. It's called U-Go mobility. Maybe it should be called NO go mobility, as they either don't turn up or are very late.
When I questioned the driver of the bus that eventually turned up for me as to whether the timetable had changed he said the previous bus broke down. Well, a lot of buses must break down. Many passengers are left waiting at the bus stop not knowing whether to wait or just go home.
This problem didn't exist with the Punchbowl bus company. St George cabs are doing well out of it as people in a hurry just walk to the taxi rank.
Maybe Point to Point Transport need to look into it and see why this company can't fulfill their obligations so soon after winning the contract to operate in this area.
U-Go Mobility took over the bus contract on July 1 in the Sutherland Shire and St George. Yesterday (July 18), when children returned to school, S108 bus from Menai to Tharawal PS did not pick up the children waiting at Ferrier Drive and they were left to walk without supervision making them late. Moreover, the situation escalated in the afternoon when the S006 bus failed to drop them at their stop. Instead, the bus inexplicably left the children on Old Illawarra Rd. This action placed the children in danger as they were forced to cross a busy road with no crossing or lights. It is unacceptable that U-Go negligence endangered the safety and wellbeing of these young children.
Adding to the incident, there was no communication regarding any changes to the bus route. When I contacted customer service to seek clarification, the representative said he would investigate the matter but could not provide assurance that the children would be picked up and dropped off at school safely the next day.
Numerous parents and schools contacted U-Go Mobility and they refuse to reinstate buses.
2CH Bexley Ladies Charity Golf Club will be celebrating our 60th Anniversary at Bexley Golf Club, Monday on 31st July. 2CH Bexley is the only 2CH Golf Club still active from the original 8 clubs in the 1960's; St Michaels, Kogarah, Massey Park, Northbridge, Eastlakes, Holly, Moore Park and Bexley.
2CH Womens League was initiated by Meg McSpeerin in association with 2CH Radio Station.
The aim was for women to join together in social clubs like golf, tennis, bridge, bowls and homecrafts. Today there remains no connection with 2CH Radio other than our name.
We are encouraging all current and past members to attend. We will be playing 3BBB with an 8am Shotgun Start followed by lunch and cutting of the cake.
It has been fantastic to see Georges River Council' receive over 100 nominatioins for its Significant Tree Register community consultation.
I would like to acknowledge and thank you for investing your time, passion and hard work to strengthen our connection and commitment to our biodiversity and conservation, particularly with trees.
In May, Council asked you to nominate potential public and private trees of a significance to develop a Significant Tree Register.
A further report will be provided to Council in late 2023 presenting the results of the consultation and the draft Register.
Once adopted by Council, staff will assist in recognising and protecting successfully nominated trees of visual, botanical, ecological and historical, commemorative, cultural or social significance.
Trees in the Georges River area are valued and currently protected under State Environmental Planning Policy (Biodiversity and Conservation) 2021 and Council's Tree Management Policy 2019.
As this consultation draws to a close, I invite you to shift your involvement to another important task for the benefit of our local environment.
This Sunday, 30 July, marks National Tree Day and I invite you to book in to join Council's Bushcare team and other members of the community to help plant carefull selected native species at Beverly Hills Park.
This planting will enhance wildlife habitat, increase biodiversity and improve the vegetation corridor within the reserve.
Council will provide all the tools. All that you need to bring are your own gloves, hat, water bottle and enthusiasm. I look forward to seeing you there.
Bookings are essential and can be made via Council's What's On page.
