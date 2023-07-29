St George Letters: New bus service is sending the wrong signal

U-Go Mobility took over the bus contract on July 1 in the Sutherland Shire and St George. Yesterday (July 18), when children returned to school, S108 bus from Menai to Tharawal PS did not pick up the children waiting at Ferrier Drive and they were left to walk without supervision making them late. Moreover, the situation escalated in the afternoon when the S006 bus failed to drop them at their stop. Instead, the bus inexplicably left the children on Old Illawarra Rd. This action placed the children in danger as they were forced to cross a busy road with no crossing or lights. It is unacceptable that U-Go negligence endangered the safety and wellbeing of these young children.