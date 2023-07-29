St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George Letters: New bus service is sending the wrong signal

July 29 2023 - 12:00pm
On July 1st a new bus provider took over most bus routes in the Georges River local government area. It's called U-Go mobility. Maybe it should be called NO go mobility, as they either don't turn up or are very late.

