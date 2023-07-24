St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Marine Rescue NSW searches for missing swimmer at Cronulla

Updated July 24 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:14am
Marine Rescue NSW is searching for a swimmer who was last seen going into the rock pool at North Cronulla on July 23. Picture supplied
Search is underway for a missing swimmer who was last seen going into the North Cronulla rock pool early on Sunday evening.

