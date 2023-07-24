Search is underway for a missing swimmer who was last seen going into the North Cronulla rock pool early on Sunday evening.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board Botany Port Hacking 30 are assisting Marine Area Command in the water search.
Marine Rescue NSW Central Zone Commander Dan Duemmer said a crew was assembled on Monday morning following a request for assistance from Marine Area Command.
"The Botany Port Hacking unit responded swiftly and rescue vessel BH 30 was on the water at 8am," he said. "The crew is patrolling Bate Bay.
"Conditions are good for this morning's search with slight seas and a moderate breeze."
More to come.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
