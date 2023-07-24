Taren Point's Tom Minchew, a signage apprentice, is one of 13 young TAFE NSW Ultimo students competing at the National WorldSkills Championships in August.
WorldSkills is like the Olympics of the vocational skills world - students showcase their skills in intense competition, and winners are selected to compete in the international competition against 75 countries.
Mr Minchew, 20, is an apprentice at Royal Sign Co at Caringbah, and after winning the Sydney regional competition, he will compete against the country's best young sign writers in 18 hours of tough competition across three days.
The TAFE NSW Ultimo Signs and Graphics student is getting ready to battle it out against Australia's best young signs and graphics apprentices in Melbourne.
More than 500 vocational students will compete with their eye on the gold medal and a chance to represent Australia on the world stage in France next year.
"I'm a little nervous, but I know that I can trust myself to give the competition a red-hot go," Mr Minchew said. "I'm used to working in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment because my work specialises in event-based signage for some big clients."
He didn't know much about sign manufacturing before starting a Certificate III in Signs and Graphics at TAFE NSW but said he's enjoying the variety of work in the trade.
"Signage is a relatively unknown trade, but once you realise what it is, you realise how big it is - almost every business in the country relies on some form of signage to drive sales or improve customer experience," he said.
The WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 17-19 August.
There are 13 students from TAFE NSW Ultimo competing at the WorldSkills Australia 2023 National Championships. To arrange an interview and imagery, contact the TAFE NSW Media Team.
It comes ahead of National Skills Week (August 21-27). The federal government supported annual initiative was designed to inspire Australians to explore the myriad of rewarding and worthwhile careers that can be pursued through Vocational Education and Training (VET).
It also aims to highlight the greatest skills shortages across industries and the jobs and skills most in demand for the future.
National Skills Week Chair, Brian Wexham says skills remain critical to building Australia's future economy. Similarly, skills shortages continue to act as a handbrake to economic growth.
"It is imperative that we educate job seekers, school leavers, parents, mums returning to work, career changers and the underemployed, on where the most in demand jobs and the jobs of the future are, and importantly the training available to realise a successful career pathway," he said.
"National Skills Week has become a hugely inspiring initiative in putting skills and trades firmly on the agenda and to arm school leavers, job seekers, parents/carers with information as to what options may be best for them.
"Further, it is designed to achieve real, transformative outcomes for Australian people - to inspire people to undertake active, participative education and training that VET provides resulting in skills that can realise immediate rewards in jobs, success and contribute to building our economy."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
