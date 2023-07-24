St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Worldskills competitor aims for vocational student title ahead of National Skills Week 2023

By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 24 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Tom Minchew of Taren Point is among the competitors in WorldSkills 2023. Picture supplied
Taren Point's Tom Minchew, a signage apprentice, is one of 13 young TAFE NSW Ultimo students competing at the National WorldSkills Championships in August.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

