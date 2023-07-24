It was promoted as a huge Sunday afternoon at PointsBet Stadium with three games along with a performance from recording star Samantha Jade, but it was the NRLW who stole the show, running away with a 28-14 victory in the opening Women's Premiership round.
Showing that its not only the Matilda's that can play in the big league, the inaugural NRLW Sharks team came out ready to play early with their ability to spread the ball left sending warning signs to the rest of the competition with Emma Tonegato and Jada Taylor linking with Tiana Penitani to score the side's second try in a sign of things to come for the Shire outfit.
The Sharks led 14-0 early with tries by NSW representatives Emma Tonegato, Tiana Penitani and Quincy Dodd. Dodd finished the match with a double as the Sharks scored three more in the second half to set up a comfortable victory.
There were no first day nerves for the home side with Tonegato's switch from fullback to five-eighth among the major talking points over the off-season but the former rugby sevens star wasted no time in burning her opposite number from a scrum play close to the line scoring the Sharks' first-ever try.
Sharks forward Ellie Johnston was immense in the middle for the side, running for 162 metres with four tackle busts and a try in the win.
Sharks coach Tony Herman said they were happy.
"Going into Round one you don't know where you are situated with other teams.
"To have a performance like that in front of our home ground and a pretty huge crowd, we're pretty excited. I think the good thing out of today was after halftime when they scored again, we had to tough it out and we showed that side of our game, but we let them back in so we need more toughness around that."
Cronulla will clash with another new NRLW club - first-round winners Wests Tigers - at Belmore Sports Ground as part of a double-header next Saturday.
It wasn't such good news for the men, when they tried to effect the comeback of the season only to fall 30-26 short against the Sea Eagles in the later game.
It was truly a game of two halves, after scoring 24 unanswered points in the first, Manly extended their lead to 30 early in the second period and looked set to claim an embarrassing win, before Cronulla turned it on with five unanswered tries - three of which came in the space of six minutes in the dying stages - to set up a thrilling final five minutes.
Cronulla had chances to steal it late on, but some desperate Manly defence came out on top.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he was bitterly disappointed in the energy in the team at the start.
"To show that we can turn it around and get back into it, I was pleased, but not much else in the first half."
Cronulla now face the toughest task in the NRL, playing the Panthers at BlueBet Stadium.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.