Work started today on the long-awaited upgrading of Cronulla mall.
Workmen moved in and installed temporary fencing around a section at the northern end, from about Kafenio to Priceline and Blooms.
Pedestrians can still use pathways beneath awnings on both sides of the mall to access businesses.
The first stage of work will be from Purley Place to the Town Square (amphitheatre area) and is due to be completed by June 2024, weather dependant.
Following this, work will start in the Town Square and extend to Kingsway. This work is due to start in Winter 2024.
A July 2023 council update said the work, which is being undertaken by a contractor, "will ensure Cronulla Plaza is comfortable, safe and inviting for everyone to shop, stroll, gather and meet".
The works will include new paving, different types of seating, improved lighting, two playgrounds (one at each end of the mall) and new trees in a variety of species.
"Work will start from July 2023 and be completed by June 2024 (weather permitting)," the update said.
"There will be no work in December 2023 and January 2024.
"Work hours: Monday to Friday 7am to 6pm and occasional Saturday work between 8am and 1pm.
"No work will take place on public holidays.
"Some work may need to take place after hours, we will keep our community updated.
"Pedestrian and business access will be maintained at all times. We will keep the community updated as work progresses and thank you for your patience."
Earlier this year, business owners were concerned at the impact of the works, particularly during the economic downturn.
Cronulla Chamber of Commerce president Mark Aprilovic said at that time the upgrade had been a long process - discussions began in 2016.
"I think, with all the changes around Cronulla, it will freshen up the area and enliven it," he said.
"The council has been engaging with business people and seeing what can be done to help them during the work.
"There are some workshops coming up and we are encouraging businesses to work together with the chamber. We are better as a group."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
