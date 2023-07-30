The NSW Shootout round will be held at Cronulla Golf Course on September 25 -this is one of the flagship events of the World Shootout Golf Series, where the winner wins a trip to Las Vegas to be part of the World Shootout Golf Championship which coincides with the 2024 NRL opening game of the season in Las Vegas.
In Shootout Golf, a shotgun start has all the participants competing in a single stableford event using A.G.U. handicaps- where you aim to have the highest number at the end of the round.
At the end of the round, six holes are drawn at random with the eight players with highest stableford score on those holes then playing in a two hole sudden death shootout (a putt-off will decide draws)
The first hole of the shootout will have eight people teeing off with the players with the highest score using their handicap to progress to the final playoff hole- the final hole will then have three players competing against the player with the highest stableford score becoming the Shootout Champion.
The NSW Shootout Golf Championships will be held at Cronulla Golf Club which will also signal the beginning of a powerful partnership between the World Shootout Golf Championships and the Green and Gold Athletes program that is designed to help aspiring young athletes who are heading towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympic games.
The World Shootout Golf Series with celebrity guests will provide a forum to raise significant funds to provide a platform for the Green and Gold Athletes initiative.
The Green and Gold Athletes initiative was founded by five-time Olympian Natalie Cook, an Olympic Gold Medallist and Brisbane Olympic Games Board member whose vision is to transform the lives of aspiring athletes who often struggle with the financial demands of representing their country.
This collaboration is important to the Shootout Golf tournament director Chris Parkes whose late wife Cathy Parkes OAM was a Water Polo legend who played in the 1984 and 1986 Australian World Championship teams and was the 1986 NSW Sportswomen of the year, but who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007.
Chris said Cathy knew first hand of the challenges that athletes face in raising funds to represent their country on the global stage.
"Cathy was not only an outstanding athlete but she was also a successful coach where numerous young girls under her tutelage went onto represent their country.
"I know she would very pleased to know that this event dedicated to her would be playing a major role in helping young athletes achieve their dreams." he said
To enter email: chris@shootoutgolf.com.au
