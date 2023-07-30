St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Green and Gold Athletes program to benefit from Shootout Golf tournament

Updated July 31 2023 - 10:57am, first published 8:30am
Cronulla Gold Club last hosted the NSW Golf Shootout in 2012- this years edition will signal the beginning of a partnership between the World Shootout Golf Championships and the Australian Green and Gold Athletes program.
The NSW Shootout round will be held at Cronulla Golf Course on September 25 -this is one of the flagship events of the World Shootout Golf Series, where the winner wins a trip to Las Vegas to be part of the World Shootout Golf Championship which coincides with the 2024 NRL opening game of the season in Las Vegas.

