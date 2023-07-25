St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay

By Sutherland House of the Week
July 26 2023 - 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perfect bayside lifestyle
Perfect bayside lifestyle

4 BED | 4 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 253 Attunga Road, Yowie Bay
  • Auction 5.30pm August 9
  • Agency: Highland
  • Contact: Mitchell Wynn 0401 059 310
  • Inspect: Saturday noon to 12.30pm

"This deep waterfront home offers all-year-round opportunities and opens to a west-facing backyard," said agent Mitchell Wynn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.