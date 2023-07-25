Perfect bayside lifestyle

"This deep waterfront home offers all-year-round opportunities and opens to a west-facing backyard," said agent Mitchell Wynn.
"Enjoying multiple indoor-outdoor entertaining areas along with a large in-ground pool and heated spa, the home's best features includes its sprawling floor plan, waterfront facilities and stunning views of the bay across all levels."
This is further enhanced by the location, since this home is "nestled within Yowie Bay peninsular amongst tranquil surroundings and offers the envious waterside lifestyle in an ultra-convenient location."
Continuing the water theme, the expansive entertaining balcony off the lower living area boasts a large sparkling in-ground pool and heated spa. These are surrounded by landscaped gardens that lead down to the water's edge and numerous waterfront facilities including a private jetty, a pontoon, a slipway and a self-contained one-bedroom boathouse with its own kitchen-dining area.
The home itself is spread over three levels, each with its own entertaining area offering lovely views over Yowie Bay.
You will also find that it has four generous bedrooms with built-in robes and an ensuite for the main, while other features include air-conditioning, solar panels, loads of storage, a double carport, a double lock-up garage, and a separate workshop area.
