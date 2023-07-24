St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Work to start of Sandringham seawall

July 24 2023 - 4:00pm
The Sandringham seawall project includes the construction of a rock revetment apron along the toe of the existing seawall to protect it from storms in the Bay. A new five-metre wide shared path between Vanston Parade and the Primrose Avenue Walkway will also be built and the area landscaped.
Bayside Council is getting ready to start extensive work on the Sandringham Bay Seawall to minimise deterioration and improve the existing footpath along this section of Cook Park, Sandringham Bay.

Local News

