Airport works could bring noise

Sydney Airport has informed Council that they have begun works to construct six new parking bays for larger aircraft, as well as two new taxiways.
The works are taking place adjacent to the Air Traffic Control Tower and the Blu Emu Car Park and will affect the use of the main north-south runway and the east-west runway.
The number of aircraft using the east-west runway will temporarily decrease and the number using the north-south runways will temporarily increase by one (1) to six (6) flights across a 17-hour day.
Sydney Airport also advised that the Sydney Gateway Road Project and routine maintenance work on the main north-south runway during this time will also mean there will be nights when the parallel north-south runway will be used by overnight domestic freight aircraft between 11pm and 6am.
Sydney Airport will letterbox surrounding residents outlining the project works and providing contact details should they wish to obtain further information.
A community hotline 0409 072 436 and email runwaysafety@syd.com.au has been set up to ensure any queries from the local community can be responded to quickly.
Sydney Airport expects the works to be completed in late 2024.
