Airport works could bring noise

July 25 2023 - 11:30am
The number of aircraft using the east-west runway will temporarily decrease and the number using the north-south runways will temporarily increase by one (1) to six (6) flights across a 17-hour day.
Sydney Airport has informed Council that they have begun works to construct six new parking bays for larger aircraft, as well as two new taxiways.

