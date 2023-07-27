St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Education

G8 Education's Great Beginnings Centre Gymea rates highly in the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA)

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at G8 Education's Great Beginnings Centre at Gymea recently received an 'exceeding' rating. Picture by Chris Lane
The team at G8 Education's Great Beginnings Centre at Gymea recently received an 'exceeding' rating. Picture by Chris Lane

The saying 'it takes a village to raise a child' rings true at this early learning centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.