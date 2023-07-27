The saying 'it takes a village to raise a child' rings true at this early learning centre.
G8 Education's Great Beginnings Centre at Gymea is setting the standard for early learning and long day care after it received an 'exceeding' rating from the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA).
Early child education and care services are assessed and rated by their state and territory regulatory authority against the seven quality areas of the National Quality Standard (NQS).
The 'exceeding' rating is not an easy feat to secure, and places the centre in the top 25 per cent of services nationwide.
Manager of the Gymea centre Cady Kearns, says a long-standing team of educators and a focus on child-led programs is key to its success, plus enhancing relationships with all members of a family.
"We are led by the children's interests and needs including facilitating flexible mealtimes and developing learning experiences which are child initiated," Cady said. "We also extend our relationships to grandparents."
Community outings are a regular part of learning, encouraging children to participate in their surroundings outside of the centre's four walls.
Although Cady has only been in the role for the past couple of months, she has been part of the Gymea team for about six years, working her way up and learning from mentors before her.
Achieving an 'exceeding' rating, is quite tough, she said. "It's not just about following regulations - you do have to do so much to get the highest rating," she said.
"As a team we reflected a couple of years ago that we really wanted to work towards that standard. We have worked hard with our families and children to meet it and we are really proud."
A top rating is noticed by prospective parents she said, especially during open day tours. "People do ask about it and families look for the rating when searching for care for their children," Cady said.
One of the educators marks 20 years with G8 Education this year. "We believe in staff development and building trust with families," Cady said. "We cater for individual needs through a lot of meaningful planning and practice, communicate with each other as children move up rooms, and follow through family goals - looking at what they want us to work on."
Our Hobart Place Illawong, part of Sutherland Shire Council Children's Services, also achieved an overall rating of 'exceeding' in six of the seven quality areas assessed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
