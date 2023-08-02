St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Woronora hazard reduction burn to take place on August 3, but another at Otford postponed

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:04pm, first published 7:00pm
The burn area is coloured purple. Picture supplied
The Rural Fire Service will conduct a hazard reduction burn in 25 hectares of Burnum Burnum Sanctuary, Woronora / Bonnet Bay on Friday.

