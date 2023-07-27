Rural Fire Service volunteers in Sutherland Shire have conducted four major hazard reduction burns in the last year ahead of what is expected to be a challenging bushfire 2023-24 season.
The burns have been around Yala Road, Bangor; Eighth Avenue Loftus; Deepwater Estate, Woronora River; and Boundary Road, Heathcote.
A spokesman for Sutherland Shire RFS said another four burns were planned this year.
"We are just waiting for the right conditions," he said.
The official bushfire season is scheduled to start in October, but can be brought forward if circumstances require.
Hazard reduction burns across NSW had to be curtailed last year due to the prolonged wet weather and severe flooding across in many areas.
The state government and fire services are working to complete as much hazard reduction as possible, with a $10 million program to develop a statewide mobile workforce to accelerate critical work.
The extra mitigation crew members will be based mainly in regional areas.
The Bureau of Meteorology has declared an El Nino Alert, meaning a likely return to hot, dry and windy conditions this summer. Under these conditions, NSW can expect a return to a more traditional fire season compared to the last two summers which have been extremely wet.
Minister for Emergency Services, Minister Dib said, "With warm, dry conditions expected to return in coming months, we are potentially looking at a serious fire season and it's important we do everything we can to support our fire services and land managers to prepare."
RFS Commissioner, Rob Rogers said, "With the change in weather systems seeing an end to frequent rain and the return of dry, windy conditions, we need to get our teams out there doing hazard reduction burns at every opportunity."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news.
