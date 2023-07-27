St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Four major bushfire hazard reduction burns completed in Sutherland Shire and another four to go

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hazard reduction burn in the area around Yala Road, Bangor. Picture RFS Sutherland Shire
Hazard reduction burn in the area around Yala Road, Bangor. Picture RFS Sutherland Shire

Rural Fire Service volunteers in Sutherland Shire have conducted four major hazard reduction burns in the last year ahead of what is expected to be a challenging bushfire 2023-24 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.