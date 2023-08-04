Showcasing diversity in teaching and learning in St George was at the top of agenda for NSW Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar during Education Week.
Mr Dizdar, who took on the new role this year, visited St George School at Kogarah, a School for Specific Purposes (SSPs). It provides specialist and intensive support in a dedicated setting for students with moderate to high learning and support needs.
Schools for Specific Purposes support students with intellectual disability, mental health issues or autism, students with physical disability or sensory impairment, and students with learning difficulties or behaviour disorder.
Others support students facing particular challenges, such as disruption to their education due to ill health or injury, complex learning difficulties or emotional issues.
Mr Dizdar said it was particularly rewarding to see the work being done in these classrooms.
"It's inspiring to see the dedication and commitment of teaching and support staff," Mr Dizdar said.
"I've been in and out of several classes and they way they use the latest technology to have students with the highest needs in our system really individually catered for, is phenomenal."
Non-verbal students use eye gaze technology, where their eye scans an image or word on a smart tablet, and it relays the word back to them. Teachers also engage students in immersive classrooms, where for example whale music and pictures are played on walls and the floor.
Relieving Principal Annette Fuller said family connections were also a major part of Education Week. "Our open day provided an opportunity for families to come in and share their child's experiences," she said.
Mr Dizdar said Education Week was an opportunity to reflect on the value of public education, which marks 175 years in NSW.
"We want parents and carers to actively choose a NSW public school and be confident their children will receive an education of the highest quality from talented and committed teachers," he said.
"Public education welcomes all students and proudly embraces equity and inclusion. All students, regardless of their postcode and life circumstances, deserve the same opportunities."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
