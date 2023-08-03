Leader photographer Chris Lane was at Miranda Public School on Thursday, to see pupils showcase their talents for Education Week 2023.
August 3 was the weekly highlight for the primary school, which hosted a variety of performances including singing and dancing, for fellow pupils.
Families were invited to see their children display their musical skills, and prospective parents and their preschool-aged children were also guests for the open day.
As part of Education Week, which celebrates 175 years of public school teaching and learning in NSW, schools use the opportunity to share education offerings with the community.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
