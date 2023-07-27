Hughes MP Jenny Ware says a refurbishment of her electoral office at Sutherland was carried out on the advice of the Department of Finance because it did not comply with applicable legislation including, planning and building regulations and government policies.
A local resident questioned the need for the upgrade "at a time when the electors of Hughes are struggling with growing cost of living pressures".
"I would be interested to know how much taxpayer money has been budgeted for the refurb," the resident, who did not wish to be identified, said.
Ms Ware moved into the East Parade office, previously occupied by Craig Kelly, after the 2022 election.
The premises are leased by the federal Department of Finance.
"I was advised by the lessee that the office is not fit for purpose for visitors, the public and staff, including accessible access for people with disabilities," Ms Ware said.
"It required repair, maintenance and refurbishment works to make it compliant with applicable WHS legislation, planning and building regulations as well as government policies, including for example the removal of black mould from the office walls and ceiling".
A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance said the process for electorate office refurbishments was outlined on the department's website.
"Finance does not comment on individual parliamentarians," she said.
The cost of the refurbishment was not disclosed.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
