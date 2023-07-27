St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Carlile Swimming to open new learn-to-swim centre at Caringbah

Murray Trembath
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:50am
Instructor Melissa and children Kirra, 3, Oliver, 4 and Willow 3 at the new Carlile Swimming centre at Caringbah. Picture by John Veage
One of the best known brands in swimming is opening a new learn-to-swim centre on the former Toyota site at Caringbah.

