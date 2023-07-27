One of the best known brands in swimming is opening a new learn-to-swim centre on the former Toyota site at Caringbah.
Carlile Swimming, which was founded by former Olympics swimming coach Forbes Carlile and has nine other centres in Sydney, was recently acquired by Washington H Soul Pattinson, a major investment house, which operates across many industries.
The Australian Financial Review reported the outlay could have been as much as $100 million.
Washington H Soul Pattinson's existing learn-to-swim pools in Queensland continue to operate under the name of Aquatic Achievers.
Carlile Swimming at Caringbah adjoins the Woolworths distribution centre in a new business park.
Lessons will start on August 21 and an open day will be held on Sunday August 13.
Carlile chief executive Jon Harker said the 25 metre pool, with water temperature kept at 32 degrees, would "feature the world's leading filtration systems, warm air and water, along with an air-conditioned parents viewing room, baby change facilities and on-site parking".
"Catering for babies from three months through to squad swimmers the facility will be capable of providing as many as 3000 lessons a week and offer employment opportunities in the swimming industry to anyone in the shire from 16-years through to retirees," he said.
"For young children starting out there are custom depths and ledges to ensure they can safely and confidently learn to swim. For others perfecting their technique, Carlile offers stroke correction followed by squads."
Mr Harker said, while there were other good learn-to-swim centres in the shire, Carlile's research indicated there was unmet demand around Caringbah.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.