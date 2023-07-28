A heritage-listed house at Sutherland, which was home to the Brinsley family, who operated the joinery works next door, is for sale.
The house at 102 Toronto Parade is more than 100 years old and was built on a 1912 subdivision.
Watkins Real Estate, Sutherland, is selling the property with a price guide of $1.550,000 - $1,700,000.
The agency is pitching "this grand old dame" to "families, active downsizers, and creative visionaries".
Agent Shamus Watkins tells prospective buyers "it's a unique opportunity to live in history".
"The house is a classic example of Interwar Californian Bungalow architecture," he said.
"The pressed metal ceilings have retained their original intricate look each room showcasing a unique pattern."
Mr Watkins said the front steps - "intricate tiled risers" - were another feature.
Sutherland Shire Libraries says the Brinsley joinery was established in 1929 by Ralph Brinsley, son of Sutherland pioneer Samuel Brinsley.
"Working originally from home and later from a purpose-built joinery, the original building was destroyed by a fire in 1929," the history states.
"The current building was built in it's place, where it stands today on the corner of Clio St and Toronto Parade, Sutherland.
"Both the Brinsley family and the building, one of the few intact examples of inter-war industrial buildings in the Sutherland Shire, are a significant part of the heritage of the area and much of the work to come out of the joinery has greatly contributed to the growth of the Sutherland Shire.
"In October 1994, Sutherland Shire Council purchased the property with a view to preserving and continuing its function as a fully operational commercial heritage joinery."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
