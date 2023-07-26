Kirrawee performer OHANES, a 35-yearold entertainer inspired by Engelbert Humperdinck and Tony Bennett, is performing his first large public concert on July 29.
He will be performing his latest singles along with some classics at his debut concert.
OHANES has already released a number of highly successful singles and attracted a strong following across the globe.
He performs at The Concourse Chatswood.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.