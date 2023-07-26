St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kirrawee entertainer OHANES performs in Sydney

By Eva Kolimar
July 27 2023 - 7:00am
Kirrawee singer OHANES is performing at a concert on July 29. Picture supplied
Kirrawee performer OHANES, a 35-yearold entertainer inspired by Engelbert Humperdinck and Tony Bennett, is performing his first large public concert on July 29.

