Hurstville Public School was in full colour for the first of its Education Week celebrations, with a vibrant display of cultural performances kicking off the big event.
Pupils watched in awe as they were treated to an extravagant lion dance on the playground.
They cheered on their peers, who were centre stage for teachers and pupils' families, there to see the array of musical creativity come to life.
Choir ensembles sang a celebratory tune, alongside some snazzy grooves and moves from a bunch of talented kids.
On August 4 NSW Premier Chris Minns and Sydney Swans AFL players will attend the school's weekly celebrations of the annual event marked by the NSW Department of Education. The school is also hosting a community cultural fete on August 3.
Hurstville Public has a rich history. It has provided education to pupils since 1876. It was previously run by a Church of England school, but it wasn't long before a building large enough to hold 60 pupils was completed for about 600 pounds. In about 1886 there was a sudden growth in population due to the completion of the railway, and enrolments grew.
It was initially recommended that the school be called 'Forestdale'. But eventually Hurstville was the chosen name by popular choice. 'Hurst' refers to a group of trees, and 'ville', an assemblage of houses.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.
